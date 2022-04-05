Socios.com and Wave partner to bring mobile games to blockchain rewards platform

Blockchain rewards app Socios.com has partnered with digital development agency Wave to bring mobile games to the rewards platform.

Socios first launched its app in 2019 through a partnership with blockchain provider Chillz and has since partnered with over 120 sports companies and organisations, such as UEFA, La Liga, and Serie A.

Through the partnership, Wave will bring 13 "bite-sized" sports games to users of the platform. The firms have confirmed that the first games are expected to launch on the platform in mid-April and will include football, basketball, fighting, and other sports.

Socios expects that the partnership with Wave will provide more value to owners of the platform’s digital assets, Fan Tokens, which are used to engage in polls, competitions, experiences, and earn rewards.

A gamified experience

"Creating a deeper, more gamified team by team experience for fans in our platform is integral to our vision of creating an engagement and rewards ecosystem for Fan Token holders that truly hits a critical mass in terms of daily value and reasons to participate," said Socios and Chillz chief strategy officer Max Rabinovitch.

"Wave’s expertise, allied to their focus on sports and fan engagement in particular, makes them the perfect game partner for us."

Head of Wave Erik van Mourik added: "Much like us, Socios.com are committed to improving global fan engagement in sports by leveraging the latest technology. There’s already a great degree of crossover in terms of our target audiences and vision, so this partnership is a great fit with really big potential."

