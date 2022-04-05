News

Socios.com and Wave partner to bring mobile games to blockchain rewards platform

13 "bite-sized' sports games will come to the service in mid-April

Socios.com and Wave partner to bring mobile games to blockchain rewards platform
By , News Editor

Blockchain rewards app Socios.com has partnered with digital development agency Wave to bring mobile games to the rewards platform.

Socios first launched its app in 2019 through a partnership with blockchain provider Chillz and has since partnered with over 120 sports companies and organisations, such as UEFA, La Liga, and Serie A.

Through the partnership, Wave will bring 13 "bite-sized" sports games to users of the platform. The firms have confirmed that the first games are expected to launch on the platform in mid-April and will include football, basketball, fighting, and other sports.

Socios expects that the partnership with Wave will provide more value to owners of the platform’s digital assets, Fan Tokens, which are used to engage in polls, competitions, experiences, and earn rewards.

A gamified experience

"Creating a deeper, more gamified team by team experience for fans in our platform is integral to our vision of creating an engagement and rewards ecosystem for Fan Token holders that truly hits a critical mass in terms of daily value and reasons to participate," said Socios and Chillz chief strategy officer Max Rabinovitch.

"Wave’s expertise, allied to their focus on sports and fan engagement in particular, makes them the perfect game partner for us."

Head of Wave Erik van Mourik added: "Much like us, Socios.com are committed to improving global fan engagement in sports by leveraging the latest technology. There’s already a great degree of crossover in terms of our target audiences and vision, so this partnership is a great fit with really big potential."

Last month, DeFi Kingdoms partnered with Ramp to bring easier cryptocurrency payment options to its users on browser and mobile devices.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

as News Feb 28th, 2022

Wemade and RedFox Games partner to bring Kingdom Hunter to WEMIX blockchain platform

News Mar 30th, 2022

DeFi Kingdoms and Ramp partner to bring easier cryptocurrency payment options

as News Mar 25th, 2022

Wemade and YouAppi partner to market blockchain mobile games

News Mar 25th, 2022

FanDuel and Game Taco partner to launch iOS gaming platform

News Mar 23rd, 2022

Krafton and Solana partner to develop blockchain and NFT games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies