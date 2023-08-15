Zynga unveils their first web3 game Sugartown

Mobile developer Zynga, a subsidiary of TakeTwo Interactive, has announced their first web3-based game called Sugartown.

Via Venturebeat, Sugartown is described more as a "platform" than any kind of specific game genre, a common theme for blockchain games with the title developed in collaboration with blockchain infrastructure firm Forte. Despite a continued crypto-winter and a knock-on effect on technologies such as blockchain and their application in gaming, Zynga are optimistic about the Sugartown's prospects.

Vice president of web3 at Zynga, Matt Wolf, commented, “Zynga has always been on the forefront of innovation, and with Sugartown, our ambition is to empower players through a sustainable web3 platform full of fun and enduring games. We created Sugartown to appeal to a native web3 market but with the ambition of scaling much wider over time while we build a passionate and engaged community of holders we hope will enjoy this experience as much as we loved bringing it to life.”

Zynga on mobile

Zynga has been at the forefront of employing technologies such as blockchain, and Sugartown represents the culmination of their development so far, though it's expected that the developer will reveal more information on X (previously Twitter) soon. This would likely include release dates for new products as well as more information about platforms and potentially NFT features within Zynga games.

While the rush for blockchain gaming may have slowed having a big name like Zynga come online is a great boost for the blockchain gaming world. For Zynga, creators of Farmville, a major hit in the-then nascent field of social games, this title may prove to be a litmus test for other creators as to whether web3 titles can make it in the mainstream mobile space.