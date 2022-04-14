The future is now: Set foot into the metaverse, NFTs and web3 at the Blockchain Games Next Summit

If you thought you knew everything that Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle has to offer, think again.

The value-packed conference has just gotten even better. We're diving deep into all things metaverse, blockchain games and NFTs with the Blockchain Games Next Summit, a summit exclusively dedicated to learning about the next wave of web3 games technology on May 9-10.

The Blockchain Games Next Summit is for industry professionals that want to learn more about blockchain and new games technologies. The blockchain market is predicted to reach a valuation of 162.84 billion dollars by 2027.

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is where over 1,000 games business professionals from all around the world come together to network and learn from experts. There will be over 150 global leaders in gaming speaking.

Connect with the future of games at Blockchain Games Next

Blockchain, NFT, web3 and the metaverse are undeniably the hottest topics in the gaming space right now. Whilst it’s fair to say there is more than a little disagreement about definitions of the terms, potential scale of the market and the best way to implement these technologies, there’s little argument that they represent an exciting new frontier worth investigating and exploring.

The Blockchain Games Next Summit, Steel Media’s latest foray into the web3 space, is designed to provide a space to do precisely that. Taking place alongside our established PG Connects Seattle gaming event it provides a space to discuss these issues over two days of dedicated track content. It also provides a unique space for the brave new world to connect with the established industry as 1,000 games business professionals network via our bespoke meeting system, expo area and networking fringe events.

Whether you’re a blockchain boffin, metaverse maven or justy crypto curious, we believe this event represents an ideal opportunity to unite the old and new industry together, work towards defining the future and above all get business done.

Steel Media - the future of the games industry is our business

Whilst Blockchain Games Next is a new addition to our PG Connects Seattle conference, Steel Media are certainly no strangers to the Blockchain space or indeed evangelising new gaming technology. Having pioneered in the mobile games space as far back as 2006, we began to discuss blockchain games from 2018 via the dedicated Blockchain Gamer Connects show in San Francisco, dedicated tracks in our PG Connects conferences and the launch of BlockchainGamer.Biz website. More recently we ran the first Blockchain Games Next summit at GDC in 2019 (before the event industry shut down), launched our future looking games BeyondGames.biz site and event series, and ran a Metaverse Mixer at GDC in March.

Two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions

The Blockchain Games Next Summit attendees will be fully immersed in the magic of the metaverse for two full days. Whether it be through a masterclass on how to monetise your game through NFTs or learning how to decipher between what’s purely hype and what’s really profitable when it comes to investing in the metaverse, here are just some of the varied topics and speakers sharing their wealth of knowledge with us at the summit this May.

State of the Industry: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Blockchain Games with Daniel Frank of Mythical Games

Three Practical Ways to Future-proof Your IP Using Transmedia with Houston Howard of One 3 Creative

Blockchain & Games: What Every Developer Should Know with David Kim of WAX Studios

Powering Real Economies in Virtual Worlds: How Programmable Money Unlocks More Monetisation & Activity in Games with Ben Cousens of ZEBEDEE

Living Assets: Evolutive NFTs for Playing Fair in the Metaverse with Alun Evans of Freeverse

Every Blockchain Games Next Summit ticket also comes with full access to the rest of the PG Connects conference featuring hundreds more speakers to learn from and delegates to connect with.

Join us in the metaverse

