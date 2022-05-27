Elevate your brand at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto’s Ads x Brands x Games Summit this summer!

If you’re wanting to elevate your branding and advertising strategy in 2022, we have a summit just for you taking place at our July show, Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto. This brand-new summit was designed to focus upon the latest trends in the games industry and the spaces where games meet brands and advertising. If you’re looking to stay on top of all the up-and-coming branding trends and scope out new opportunities to elevate your ad strategies before anyone else, you won’t want to miss out on this unparalleled opportunity.

Keep on reading to find out all the details about our Ads x Brands x Games Summit, happening exclusively at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July 6-7.

Eight tracks, one summit, a wealth of opportunities at your fingertips

At this summit, we’re divulging all the secrets to getting your brand and ad strategy right. Here are the topic tracks we’ll be diving into over the two days:

The Art of Publishing (sponsored by Gameloft)

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Ad Insights (sponsored by Digital Turbine)

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Esports Innovation

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

Show Me the Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Brand Booster (All new track to PG Connects!)

Analysing the success stories, failures and opportunities where brands meet the growing games industry.

Standout speakers all around

PG Connects conferences are renowned for the top-tier talent we welcome as speakers to each and every conference we have, and we couldn’t be happier to share just some of them today with you. Here are some of the incredible speakers featured in this summit and the insightful sessions they will be leading:

Nick Branstator of Playwire will be discussing the rapid evolution of in-app ad monetisation and what that means for publishers

Mark Val of Photon will be leading a conversation on how cooperation boosts retention

TimTello of Pocketful of Quarters will be discussing NFTs in gaming

An all-star panel featuring our very own Daniel Griffiths of Steel Media, Adam Starcaster of Starcaster Games, Jean-Philippe Steinmetz of AcceleratXR, Nav Gupta of Chaarmi Worlds Inc. and Nimrod Shanit of Holy City VR is discussing the future of the metaverse

Bobby Baird of Stream Hatchet is leading a session on the top live-streamed Esports tournaments and events globally and by sub-region and how they benefit both the gaming and advertising industries.

What’s this summit all about then?

To summarise, we’ll be demystifying the key developments, celebrating the great work already being done and showcasing the tremendous potential both now (with mobile and PC/console platforms) but also in the future as blockchain, XR and the metaverse gaming worlds grow.

The games industry is already THE biggest media landscape in the world with game playing and game adjacent content (e.g. Streamers, tips, wider games media) dominating the entertainment consumption of billions (including those hard to reach youth demographics) and in pure $ terms, already outweighing the music, film and TV industries combined (with a valuation of $200 - 350 billion depending on your chosen metrics!). It’s prime time to elevate the aspects of your marketing that can get you an even bigger slice of the pie.

This summit is designed to provide an introduction to various parts of the gaming landscape (from mobile and M&A to esports and blockchain games), highlight the specific opportunities for brands and advertising agencies, stimulate face-to-face connection with actual game developers, publishers and other companies and encourage opportunities for all involved.

Endless opportunities to connect

As an official partner event of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto, summit attendees will also get access to the full PG Connects schedule, including multiple themed content tracks with expert talks delivered by the world’s leading authorities, matchmaking fringe activities, pitching competitions, parties, networking and much more. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. And although our roots are in mobile, the conference will take in everything: Android and iOS, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR, esports and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms.

If you’re looking to partner up with some incredible gamemakers, you need to be at this conference and at this summit. Over 750+ game industry professionals will be descending upon Toronto on July 6-7 looking to share insights, discuss the future potential and generally get business done. We have a sophisticated meeting platform set up so you can connect with any relevant leads, and it’s completely free to all attendees. Additionally, we have set up a vibrant expo area and multiple matchmaking fringe events, so you can set up meetings with your dream business partnerships from the get-go and make the most out of your conference experience.

Book your ticket today

There is no time to waste! You can save up to $350 CAD if you book your ticket today thanks to our limited time Early Bird offer. Fly over to our official conference website and buy your all-access ticket to both the conference and the summit. This is the lowest the ticket prices will be before the conference, so make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to save.

Special accommodation discount in Toronto

We understand the hassle that booking your conference accommodation can cause, especially when it’s in a city you’re unfamiliar with. In order to make your accommodation booking and stay go as smoothly as possible, we have partnered with the fantastic Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel to grant our attendees an unparalleled hotel deal in Toronto (the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel also happens to be our conference venue!). Don’t miss out on the incredible rates you can get if you book using this deal. You won’t have to worry about finding a safe and secure hotel that will have the conference going on just floors below. Book your accommodation through this link as soon as you can before our delegates book it out.

Want to get involved?

There is no better place than Pocket Gamer Connects events to share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, and we would like to extend the invitation for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to lead a session on a topic they’re passionate about and have expertise in at our upcoming Toronto show. If you think you might be a fit and this sounds like something you’d love to do at our Toronto conference, complete our speaker submission form or get in touch with sophie.atkin@steelmedianetwork.com direct to discuss further!