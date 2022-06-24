Stepico announces acquisition of game art studio Inkration

Stepico games has acquired top game art production studio Inkration. Strengthening both teams and pooling resources to enable the studio to create and support even more large-scale projects and provide high-quality services in custom full-cycle game development and art production.

Inkration is an expert in game art & design, while Stepico games focus on the technological side of development, including leading modern trends such as blockchain technologies and NFTs.

Portfolio and partnerships

Creating a full cycle game production Stepico in partnership with Immutable has achieved great results with such projects as Guild of Guardians. The studio’s stunning portfolio consists of well-established projects as Nile Valley, MMA Manager, BigFoot, Fishing Rival, etc. More examples of the studio’s work can be found on Behance and ArtStation portfolios.

These projects have already demonstrated great potential and global sales. Focusing on these projects will enable the new company to further develop its areas of expertise and increase opportunities in art and animation to top-notch quality thanks to the experience and skills of Inkration. Following the merger, Stepico aims to focus on even larger projects.

Technical and creative expertise

Nikola Pisetskyi, the CEO of Stepico told PocketGamer.biz: “Combining Stepico’s strong technical expertise and experience with the incredible creative abilities of Inkration is a perfect choice. Joint efforts will allow us to achieve rapid development for the company in the next phase of growth.”

As part of the rebrand, Stepico has created the new company slogan: Step your game up! alongside the new studio’s mission, vision, and values. The name of the company, as well as the slogan, begins with the word "Step" - which symbolizes the dynamics, movement, and novelty. So the slogan can be stated as "take your game to a new level, dye it, make it innovative. The goal is simple: Stepico aims to be the best experts in their field - they are with you for every project.

Full-cycle development

The expanded team will be able to provide even better full-cycle development services to all new clients. The game art and design department now consists of more than 60 specialists who can work in a variety of styles, create interesting art that meets the needs of the most demanding clients, and keep the highest levels of quality and production values.

“Our company specialises in game art and design. However, we always wanted to develop in the industry not only as an art studio but as a full-cycle game developer. A technical company like Stepico proved to be the ideal partner for it,” commented Mykhailo Prystash, the CEO of Inkration

The mission of the renewed company is to be the most reliable partner in the games industry for customers using innovative technologies. Stepico prides itself on the highest values of respect for employees and partners, transparency, quality at every stage and most importantly, a passion for developing exciting games. Now every client will have the opportunity to implement large-scale projects with a unique artistic style and modern technologies with the help of Stepico.