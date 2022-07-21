Connect with active investors, top publishers, and leading developers this September

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is coming up sooner than you think, and the time to start preparing to make the most out of this jam-packed industry event is now.

If you haven’t heard, the PG Connects conference series is making a grand return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, for the first time in over two years. We will be joined by over 1,200 game industry professionals from all around the world representing over 650 leading companies and 40 different countries, gathering together to hear over 200 world-class speakers deliver talks, seminars and panels on all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today. These topics will be spread out across 19 content tracks on three stages, which grant all attendees full access to 36 hours of unmissable conference content.

The time to get involved with everything that our biggest conference in Helsinki has to offer is now. You can take advantage of our limited time Early Bird discount and save £290 on your conference ticket, so don’t wait – head over to our website and secure this deal today!

If you’re looking to make the most of your Helsinki experience, you won’t want to miss getting involved with our highly attended fringe events. On top of all the unmissable talks and networking opportunities, our matchmaking events are known for creating unparalleled opportunities for first encounters that can then develop into long-term partnerships and connections to skyrocket your business growth.

Find out how you can get yourself registered for these life-changing opportunities below!

Opportunities for growth at PG Connects Helsinki

Investor Connector

Date: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 10AM-1PM

Registration deadline: Friday, September 9

Sign-up link: For developers: Here

For investors: Here

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile edition

Date: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 2PM-5PM

Registration deadline: Friday, September 16

Sign-up link: Here

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

Date: Wednesday, September 28

Time: 10AM-1PM

Registration deadline: Friday, September 16

Sign-up link: Here

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Wednesday, September 28

Time: 2PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Friday, September 9

Sign-up link: Here

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

How do I apply?

Please do keep in mind that you need to be a registered PG Connects Helsinki attendee to register for certain fringe events. Click on any of the links above that interest you for full details and submit your application for consideration to get involved in any of the fringe events outlined. All submissions will be notified if they are successful.

Book your ticket now!

You can still take advantage of our limited time Early Bird discount as well, which can save you up to £290 on your ticket! Head over to our website now and book your ticket to PG Connects Helsinki.