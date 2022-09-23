GamesAid karting event raises £11,000 for charity

GamesAid's second games industry Go Karting Championship has managed to raise over £11,000 for the cause's six charities, the event was supported by Motorsport Games and Criterion Games.

GamesAid is a UK-based video games charity that works as an umbrella to support other smaller charities to help disadvantaged and disabled children and young people. They host a series of annual events with the hopes of raising money for great causes.

The event took place at Whilton Mill race track and saw 24 teams from across the UK video games industry take to the track in an intense but friendly industry battle to get that number one spot. This year's championship was won by the team from publisher Kwalee who walked away with the trophy after managing to keep Motorsport Games in second place and Curve Games in third.

The real importance of course is the money raised from the event, with all of the proceeds from the championship being distributed equally between all six of GamesAid's selected charities for 2022/2023 which are AFK, Autistica Play, Lifelites, Solving Kids Cancer, The Clock Tower Sanctuary and Winston’s Wish. The money raised will ensure these organisations can continue doing incredible work across the country.

Making a difference

Co-Chair of GamesAid Terry Haynes spoke on the championship event saying “The GamesAid Go Karting Championship was a brilliant day out for the industry. The support from our fantastic sponsors and all the teams taking part will make a real difference to the lives of young people across the UK and we’re grateful so many people helped support this fantastic goal.”

Action from the Go Karting Championship event can be seen over on Youtube and you can check out the GamesAid website to support future events. Winners of the event Kwalee also made it into our top 50 game makers list this year.