Pocketgamer.com Awards 2022 announced

Whilst any frequent reader of PocketGamer.biz is likely aware that we run our annual Mobile Games Awards for behind the scenes talent, you may not be aware our sister site also runs their own awards. Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 are now open and will be voted on by the playing public to mark the most celebrated games on handheld devices this year. This will allow publishers and developers to see which games have struck a chord with audiences in a year packed with prominent releases.

Unlike the Mobile Games Awards, curated by our editorial team and dedicated to the studios and teams behind some of the best games of the year, the Pocket Gamer Awards let the people who matter most have a say: the players. Without them, there wouldn’t be a market for games, and hearing what they have to say about the titles we’ve seen released this year can be both informative and inspiring to the teams that laboured on them.

The Pocket Gamer 2022 Awards for Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence

The nominations phase runs until the end of the month, and includes categories for Mobile Game of the Year, Best Mobile Developer, Best Mobile Publisher, Most Innovative Mobile Game and many more, allowing players to vote for their favourites in a number of categories and genres. The shortlist will be announced early next month, after which point voting will be available to the general public to decide the winner in each category.

This year will also mark the debut of new categories including Best Community Tool, Best Community, and Best Roblox Game. So we’ll not only see the expected, but also the unexpected too, and offer players a chance to have more of a say than ever.

The winners will be announced on December the 5th and will include a curated induction into PocketGamer.com’s Hall of Fame. PocketGamer.com also includes their Game Finder searcher, in case you’ve lost track of some of the releases this year and need a refresher on what's available to vote for!