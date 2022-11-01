Room 8 Group closes acquisition of Brazil-based creative studio PUGA Studios

International game development and art production company Room 8 Group has closed its acquisition of PUGA Studios, which was first announced in April. This acquisition is a part of Room 8’s ongoing strategy to enhance its art production capacity and presence on the global market.

With this acquisition, Room 8 Group’s art service line consists of more than a thousand artists.

“Top-notch art production is one of the key directions at Room 8 Group, and strengthening it is a really exciting opportunity for us,” said Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi. “The deal with PUGA Studios reflects our business expansion strategy, providing access to new markets and opportunities to further grow our portfolio and art expertise. We are happy to welcome PUGA Studios to the Room 8 Group family.”

Acquiring the future

Since its founding in 2013, PUGA Studios has partnered with esteemed developers and publishers like Gearbox, Jam City, and Kwalee. This new acquisition will see the company join other creative companies in the art service line in providing services such as art direction, storyboarding animations, and cinematics to companies working with Room 8 Group, such as Square Enix, Zynga, and Rovio.

“We are glad to have the privilege of participating in this global expansion, alongside fantastic studios, such as Massive Black, Solid Bash, Dragon's Lake, and Room 8 Studio,” said PUGA Studios CEO Rodrigo Carneiro. “It's not only about business, it is about the culture, the value of relationships and building solid partnerships. To the entire Room 8 Group, thank you very much for the trust in our work and team. We are thrilled to be part of this family, side by side with friends, facing new challenges every day. To the public and our team, you can count on a lot of surprises to come!”

“Our globalization and diversification approaches are often aimed at leveraging the talent hiring opportunities in different countries. One of the key aspects of art production and a major defining point in the studios’ success is having a multifaceted team ready to work in every medium and genre.,” said Room 8 Group head of art service line Vadim Kraevoy. “The artists at PUGA Studios are known for their outstanding stylized art, and reinforcing our expertise in this area is a fantastic chance we couldn’t have missed. So, I am really happy that PUGA Studios are now part of Room 8 Group’s family of brands!”

In August, Room 8 Group launched its mobile gaming development brand, Solid Bash.