Final 48 hours: Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023 nominations close this Friday

Type 'midnight' into Google and you get 1.7 trillion results.

But not one of those is as important as the midnight we're focussing on here. Because as this coming Friday closes, so does the nomination phase of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023.

If this is news to you then you still have some 48 hours to ensure you enter your company, team, game, service, technology... the category list is considerable, as you'll spot below.

Wait, what is this?

The PG Mobile Games Awards, now in their sixth year, showcase the marvellous talent and achievements of the leading companies right across our industry over the previous year.

You can lobby for a game, service, company, individual and more in as many applicable categories as you wish - whether that's for your company/product or someone else's if you're feeling altruistic ('faith in human kind alert': a heartwarming number of people do this every year) or simply want to put your team ahead of the pack.

Our online submission form should be self-explanatory.

Two main things to consider: lobbying does not guarantee a place on the list of finalists, and anything post the deadline of midnight on Friday, March 3 will not be counted.

Quick rundown of the categories for the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice (nominations are live – also closing Friday) Best Advertising & UA Service Best Analytics/Data Tool Best Developer Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Game Engine/Platform [revised for 2023] Best Storytelling Rising Star Best Tools Provider Best Service Provider Best Live Ops Best QA & Localisation Service Provider Best Indie Developer Best PR/Marketing Team Best Alternative App Store [revised for 2023] Investment Fund of the Year [revised for 2023] Best Publisher Most Promising AI Games Tech [new for 2023] Most Impactful Web3 Company [new for 2023] Game of the Year Mobile Legend

Then what?

After nominations close, the team will whittle down the longlist to a shortlist of finalists, which this year we are opening up to an industry-wide vote. Details of the voting process will be communicated via PG.biz once that phase kicks off on March 14.

The winners then get announced during the Mobile Games Awards event which takes place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London (tickets are now live - note this is a limited-entry event which always sells out so booking early is advisable).

For now, if you haven't yet done so, get those submissions in!