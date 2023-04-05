ByteBrew, the all-in-one mobile game analytics platform, gets access to Google Ads attribution integration

ByteBrew, the all-in-one mobile game analytics platform that provides developers everything they need in order to grow their games business, has expanded their attribution integration to Google Ads; enabling them to attribute app conversions on Google Ads campaigns.

ByteBrew’s new collaboration with Google will give app and games developers using the platform access to 100 percent free attribution measurement for their Google ad campaigns, and allows them to evaluate and optimise their ad performance to grow their games business.

Very few companies currently provide access to the ad attribution information necessary to operate on major advertising platforms, such as Google, and many of these partners charge up to $0.06, or as much as 15 percent of target install costs, on every single tracked install. In addition to the base-per-conversion fees, attribution providers place access to other tracking and analytic technology behind large monthly payment walls that make attribution measurement unaffordable for all, except for large mobile companies.

With the state of the games development market in flux due to a number of factors, ranging from Apple Privacy changes, to post COVID growth stalls, and widespread layoffs, budgets are under constant examination, and attribution measurement is one of the largest incremental expenses a game business can incur while scaling games. Not only are compounding monthly fees eliminating margins, but ad campaign costs are rising across the mobile industry. For Google Ad campaigns - a recent report from digital marketing agency LOCALliQ found that the cost for a lead through Google has risen by 91 percent for some industries - ByteBrew’s partnership is a much needed financial respite for the game and app developer community.

Unlike any other attribution measurement provider, ByteBrew provides uncapped attribution measurement, tracking and campaign performance analytics completely free for all game and app developers using its platform, and is the first-of-its-kind to offer attribution services inside of an all-in-one analytics suite. By using the full and free suite of tools made available on the platform, developers can track their user’s installs from each of their ad sources using ByteBrew’s attribution measurement.

Through ByteBrew’s advanced analytics, developers can now get a complete end-to-end solution. The platform allows them to breakdown each ad channel's users groups performance metrics in real-time to locate opportunities to optimize and then take action instantly by AB Testing and delivering updates to players remotely from the ByteBrew’s dashboard using the next-gen live ops tools.

“We created ByteBrew to eliminate the growth barriers that prevent developers from building and scaling the games that they are so passionate about perfecting for their players, ” comments Kian Hozouri, co-founder and COO of ByteBrew. “By adding free Google Ad attribution to the list of connected attributing networks in our extensive tools, we’re removing another brick from the walled gardens that prevent a diverse mobile ecosystem from flourishing.

Co-founded in San Diego, California, by brothers and experienced games developers Cameron Hozouri (CEO) and Kian Hozouri (COO), ByteBrew recently raised $4M in seed funding, led by Konvoy. Free Google advert attribution is the newest addition to the suite of out-of-the-box growth products ByteBrew equips developers with. From real-time analytics and monetization tracking, to player progression measurement in just one platform and software development kit (SDK); so developers get a complete understanding of their game's performance to make key decisions about game design, development, monetisation, and user acquisition.

Since launching in 2021, ByteBrew has experienced unprecedented growth, with over 5,000 developers joining the platform. In July alone, ByteBrew’s platform analysed over 600 billion user events.

Many of the top game publishers on app stores are already using ByteBrew’s advanced features to empower their development teams and games all over the globe. Mobile games and app developers can access ByteBrew for free in a matter of minutes, through their self-service platform.