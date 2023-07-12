ByteBrew achieves 10,000 developers in its first two years

ByteBrew, the all-in-one analytics platform has surpassed 10,000 game developers on its platform in June 2023.

After the company's initial launch in July 2021, this massive achievement comes as it crosses the second anniversary of its platform going live.

ByteBrew's extensive platform equips developers with a unified solution for unparalleled product analytics, live ops, attribution, and push notifications - all in one software development kit (SDK). Eliminating the fragmented tech stack that racks up individual monthly fees with their single platform providing all the tools developers need to grow games.

Numerous top game publishers and developers already use the platform with ByteBrew now analysing over 1.4 trillion user events on a monthly basis with over 2.1 billion users playing their developer’s games.

Cameron Hozouri, CEO and Co-founder of ByteBrew, told PocketGamer.biz: “It’s incredibly humbling to have over 10,000 game developers a part of our ByteBrew journey since our launch two years ago. We’re on a mission to redefine what is considered the industry standard for mobile developers, so developers can stop paying for overpriced and underpowered services that leave their game data siloed in multiple segmented platforms. This is only the beginning for the platform with so much more we can’t wait to announce.“

Mobile games and app developers can get started using ByteBrew for 100% free here.