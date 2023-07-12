News

ByteBrew achieves 10,000 developers in its first two years

ByteBrew celebrates its second anniversary with the news that over 10,000 developers around the world are now active on its platform.

ByteBrew achieves 10,000 developers in its first two years
By

ByteBrew, the all-in-one analytics platform has surpassed 10,000 game developers on its platform in June 2023.

After the company's initial launch in July 2021, this massive achievement comes as it crosses the second anniversary of its platform going live.

ByteBrew's extensive platform equips developers with a unified solution for unparalleled product analytics, live ops, attribution, and push notifications - all in one software development kit (SDK). Eliminating the fragmented tech stack that racks up individual monthly fees with their single platform providing all the tools developers need to grow games.

Numerous top game publishers and developers already use the platform with ByteBrew now analysing over 1.4 trillion user events on a monthly basis with over 2.1 billion users playing their developer’s games.

Cameron Hozouri, CEO and Co-founder of ByteBrew, told PocketGamer.biz: “It’s incredibly humbling to have over 10,000 game developers a part of our ByteBrew journey since our launch two years ago. We’re on a mission to redefine what is considered the industry standard for mobile developers, so developers can stop paying for overpriced and underpowered services that leave their game data siloed in multiple segmented platforms. This is only the beginning for the platform with so much more we can’t wait to announce.“

Mobile games and app developers can get started using ByteBrew for 100% free here.

Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

News Apr 5th, 2023

ByteBrew, the all-in-one mobile game analytics platform, gets access to Google Ads attribution integration

News Jan 25th, 2022

ByteBrew launches push notifications for its 2,500 game developers

News Mar 20th, 2023

ByteBrew partners with Mintegral to offer ad measurements and tracking tools to users

Interview Mar 22nd, 2023

Kian Hozouri on ByteBrew’s partnership with Mintegral

Deal Oct 20th, 2022

ByteBrew raises $4 million in a Seed Round to provide game developers with more tools and aid growth