Dream Games expands with new office in London

Turkish mobile developer Dream Games is opening a new office in London, marking the first step in its international expansion.

Dream Games was founded in 2023 and has quickly become one of the most valuable private mobile gaming companies in the world, with a valuation of $2.75 million. This growth has largely been driven by the success of Royal Match, which has built a dedicated playerbase of millions of users worldwide.

"As a company, we have ambitious growth plans, and the opening of our London office marks the next phase in this journey," said Dream Games CEO and co-founder Soner Aydemir. "Our goal is to expand our international footprint and reach the best talent in the industry to become one of the best entertainment companies in the world.

“London is Europe's leading creative hub with a vibrant entertainment community, home to top-tier talent and some of our most important partners, so we're excited to have a new base here."

New location, new executives

Dream Games has also expanded its executive team appointing King veteran Richard Hocking as chief marketing officer and ex-King and Google executive Anju Sethi as chief people officer.

"We're also delighted to welcome Richard and Anju, both excellent and significant new hires for Dream Games, as we focus on growing our dynamic organisation in London and Istanbul. They bring exceptional knowledge and expertise to the team with their significant experience in gaming and technology sectors," said Aydemir.

"It's a privilege to be joining Dream Games at such an exciting time." said Hocking. "I've long had admiration for the quality of Royal Match and how the team has managed to evolve the puzzle genre. Their commitment to creating premium player experiences with enduring appeal speaks to why Royal Match has grown so quickly and become a top mobile game globally."

“I am thrilled to join Dream Games as Chief People Officer on its incredible journey in the world of entertainment,” said Sethi.

“At Dream Games, we know that our people are our biggest strength, and we are proud of the creative, purposeful, and trusting environment we created for them. We want to elevate and nurture our talent so they can reach their highest potential. I am inspired by this vision and feel privileged to be able to contribute to it.”

We listed Dream Games as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.