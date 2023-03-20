Dream Games CEO Soner Aydemir talks Royal Match and future expansion

Dream Games have quickly emerged as one of the biggest mobile games companies in the world. Following the company's founding in 2019, Dream Games has grown to a valuation of $2.75 billion, thanks in no small part to the hit game Royal Match.

With the company announcing the opening of a new base in London, we spoke to CEO Soner Aydemir about the company's growth, Turkiye's place in the mobile games space, and his hopes for the future.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us about your work at Dream Games?

Soner Aydemir: I am the co-founder and CEO of Dream Games. I have been in the mobile games industry for 10 years.

What makes Turkey unique in the mobile games space? There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the country’s gaming culture at the moment.

There is a lot of interest from young people to join gaming companies and work on apps that have a global audience. It is a young and exciting industry and has become a magnet for talent.

Dream Games has quickly become one of the biggest names in mobile gaming. What makes you different?

Our biggest differentiator is our player-centric approach and desire to create the best quality product for our players. We are focused on creating a magical experience that will delight players for years to come.

What made you select London as the site of your first international studio?

London brings us deeper into the global gaming ecosystem. It is a global creative, entertainment and gaming hub unlike any other in the world. It enables us to build deeper partnerships with platforms and distribution partners that help us get closer to our players.

What can we expect next from Royal Match?

Royal Match was born out of our desire to create IPs that are loved and enjoyed for years and years. We have just completed two years, and we want to continue to build Royal Match to be one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world.

What other plans do you have for the future of Dream Games? Anything you can tell us about what’s coming up for you?

We are hiring across both London and Istanbul, adding significantly to our headcount which we expect will hit 250 by the end of the year. At the same time, we continually update and improve the experience for Royal Match players. We are delighted to see Royal Match become one of the most popular games globally.