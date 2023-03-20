Big Fish Games expands with new office in New Orleans

Casual developer Big Fish Games has announced plans to open a new studio in New Orleans.

Through the expansion, the developer hopes to tap into Louisiana’s rapidly expanding creative tech sector to support its growing business.

The company stated that New Orleans is its “next natural home,” and hopes that its headcount in the city will exceed 40 employees over the next few years. The company is partnering with New Orleans’ regional economic development non-profit GNO to establish partnerships with local universities and digital training schools.

Big Fish will also utilise these partnerships to expand its program of diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to foster an inclusive and diverse talent pipeline.

“Big Fish is a collaborative company, and we are excited to work with partners who share our philosophy that making games should be fun as well as inclusive,” said Big Fish president Larry Plotnick. “We believe this new hub will help diversify what we call the Big Fish Reef—a vibrant, diverse ecosystem where everyone thrives—as well as support our ambition to become a Top 10 publisher of mobile casual games.”

Growth in New Orleans

“Louisiana continues to stand out and attract technology companies because of our dynamic, skilled workforce,” said Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards. “These companies, like Big Fish Games, help diversify the state’s economy, while also empowering Louisianans with new jobs and opportunities for professional success.”

“Big Fish Gaming is a global leader in casual and mobile gaming, meaning we are adding another world-class company to our burgeoning video game sector in Greater New Orleans,” said GNO president and CEO Michael Hecht. “With every new software job in our region, we are not only creating more opportunity for our residents, we are also establishing Greater New Orleans as a diverse and productive technology hub.”

Last year, Big Fish Games appointed Gary Rosenfeld as head of business development.