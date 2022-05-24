Former Amazon gaming manager Larry Plotnick appointed president at Big Fish Games

Free-to-play games developer Big Fish Gameshas announced the appointment of a new president at the company, Larry Plotnick, to bring a "renewed focus" on casual games.

Plotnick has over 30 years of experience with development and publishing, including roles such as the general manager of gaming for Amazon Prime. At Big Fish, he will support both innovation and development on new and existing mobile games.

The casual current

Mike Lang, CEO of Big Fish owner, Pixel United, commented: "Larry brings extensive experience building, scaling, and leading a successful games and media business, and he is uniquely positioned to execute and evolve Big Fish’s mission to be one of the world’s leading casual games companies.

"Big Fish has a deep bench of talent and a proven track record creating casual games that achieve worldwide success. Under Larry’s leadership, Big Fish has an exceptionally bright future ahead."

Plotnick added: "When it comes to building great businesses, I believe it always starts with good people and a great culture, where the whole team buys into a vision and can then prioritise the things that really matter. I am humbled to be able to work with the incredible and passionate team at Big Fish and look forward to continuing to improve and deliver on the experiences within casual games."

There have been a number of notable industry hires in recent weeks, such as Danish multiplayer specialists Funday Factory announcing the appointment of Jeppe Kønig as head of publishing and the nonprofit IGDA appointing Dr Jakin Vela as its new executive director.