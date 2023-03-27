News

Wings Interactive announces Elevate mobile game accelerator in collaboration with Netflix

As with other projects from Wings, the aim will be to elevate indie game development

Indie game investment fund Wings Interactive will be parting with Netflix for the Elevate 2023 Game Accelerator.

The programme will be delivered by game development classroom Code Coven and is a four-month long global online accelerator that intends to give 10 teams of marginalised gender developers a chance to develop their games to a pitch ready format. This year it focuses specifically on mobile games and will also offer the teams development guidance, mentorship, business fundamentals and coaching for pitching to investors/publishers as well as valuable industry connections and community support

Vice-president of external games at Netflix, Leanne Loombe commented. “At Netflix, our goal is to build a diverse portfolio of games, ensuring we have a game on Netflix that appeals to every one of our millions of members across the world. To achieve this we must partner with organisations that share the same mission and provide us opportunities to partner with diverse creators.

“Wings and Code Coven are two organisations that we admire for helping to change the way we think about game creators and provide ways to amplify creators. We are proud to partner with Wings and Code Coven on the Elevate game accelerator program to ensure diverse game creators are given the opportunity to thrive and be set up for success.”

Netflix gives you Wings

For Netflix this includes not only a trend of socially conscious content, but also specifically games for and by creators of a diverse background. Desta: The Memories Between, featured a non-binary protagonist and developer ustwo pledged a portion of their proceeds to youth charities.

Whether its in the content they produce or the studios they partner with Netflix are on a drive to produce socially conscious work that represents their entire possible audience with the intent of Wings, Code Coven and Netflix all aligned to elevate mobile games by marginalised developers.

For Wings Elevate is a continuation of a successful game accelerator programme and a chance to work with a new group in the form of Code Coven, as well aso one of the most well-known media companies in the world, Netflix. COO of Wings, Eliana Oikawa commented. “We are proud to announce the 2023 edition of the WINGS ELEVATE program, supported by Netflix and Code Coven.

"Our mission at Wings is to fund games from diverse creators, but we often meet teams with great potential that are not ready to pitch their games. This is why we created this program, to provide them with incubation and mentoring.

We believe the most inspiring and successful games of tomorrow will come from teams with great diversity, and by creating opportunities like ELEVATE we can help bring their voices to the market.”


