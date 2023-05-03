News

Mobile proliferation pushes gaming market growth
The increased proliferation of mobile devices is boosting the gaming market to greater highs than ever before.

That’s according to previews of analytics firm Research & Market’s Global Gaming Market Report. They predict increased growth, with gaming in general going from $229.39 billion in 2022 to $252.10 billion in 2023, as well as singling out major mobile companies such as Rovio, Niantic and NetEase as “ones to watch” in the near future.

Although only a brief mention, when breaking down the various terminology for layman readers of the report, R&M take time to single out mobile gaming in particular. “The increasing proliferation of mobile phones is expected to propel the growth of the gaming market going forward. Mobile phones help the gaming market to grow by providing boosters for enhanced performance, better display, and top-end specifications.”

The indication that increased mobile proliferation will drive growth in the gaming market is an observation shared by many within the industry. Particularly, countries like India and regions such as Africa which have had fairly low mobile penetration rates are now seeing rapid adoption of the technology, opening up whole new audiences to experience the world of mobile gaming.

Focus on mobile

The news is encouraging as seeing market analysts directly attribute success to mobile gaming - the largest and most profitable part of gaming - is a step away from traditional notions of gaming being exclusively console and PC based.

The focus on companies like Niantic and Rovio also demonstrates two perspectives, that of the innovator - Niantic - who are using new AR technology in their titles, and of a mainstay company - Rovio - who’ve continued to build on and monetise new twists on their flagship franchise. Looking beyond it becomes increasingly clear that the gaming market, despite a minor slump in 2022, is still growing exponentially as more and more people gain access and become players.


