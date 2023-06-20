Netspeak celebrates fourth anniversary with more than 1.5 million Sunshine Days downloads

UK-based games developer Netspeak Games has just turned four, and CEO Callum Cooper-Brighting has been sharing the company’s milestones over the years on LinkedIn.

Being very open about how things have changed, Cooper-Brighting’s post highlighted progress, achievements, and how much Netspeak Games has learned. He shared how the company’s first game Sunshine Days was started from scratch three times over, and how 10 hours’ worth of dialogue was written and implemented twice. These narrative features were later removed.

Reflecting on the in-game milestones, Cooper-Brighting revealed that 65 million trees have been chopped down in Sunshine Days and 32 million plants have been harvested. 1,450 items like clothing and furniture have also been sold in-game.

Celebrating achievements

"We have learnt and achieved an incredible amount together," Cooper-Brighting said. "The future looks amazing, challenging and scary. But looking back at all we’ve achieved together gives me such confidence."

He added that the team at Netspeak Games has grown to 45 people and that Sunshine Days installs have surpassed 1.5 million across iOS, Android and PC.

Last September, the developer raised $12 million in its Series A funding round led by venture capital firms Lakestar and Project A. This has brought Netspeak’s current total of raised funds to $16 million, with other investments coming from Rockstar, EA, PlayStation, and massive mobile player King; Candy Crush continues to find a spot among the top 10 highest-grossing mobile games of all time.

We spoke to Cooper-Brighting during the pandemic shortly before the first UK lockdown, where he discussed his role in Netspeak Games as its CEO, reasons for entering the games industry, predictions for the future, and his belief in "small, agile teams and collaborative design".

Gameloft’s Minion Rush has been celebrating its tenth anniversary this month, having reached more than 1 billion installs over the years. A real-world attraction is soon to open at Universal Orlando Resort.