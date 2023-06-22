Playtika will secure over 314 thousand acres of land in the Amazon

House of Fun (HOF) Impact, the eco-friendly community initiative of Playtika’s free-to-play slots game House of Fun, is launching a player-driven environmental forest restoration initiative in honour of World Rainforest Day (June 22).

HOF Impact will partner with environmental reward program Dots Eco to run in-game activity which will secure land for wildlife within the Amazon Rainforest as part of the Playing for the Planet initiative.

This marks the fifth activity HOF Impact has run since its launch two years ago, and to date the initiative has seen over 200,000 trees planted across three continents. Additionally, the initiative has secured 31 million square feet of land in Africa and South America for local animals and cleaned over 480 thousand tons of plastic waste from the oceans.

The rainforest campaign will run from June 23 to June 26, and will secure over 314,814 acres of land in the Amazon to preserve the area’s natural biodiversity.

Playing for the Planet

Playing for the Planet is a worldwide initiative founded in 2019, which aims to empower game makers to make a positive environmental impact, with members making commitments ranging from integrating green activations, reducing emissions, and supporting the environmental agenda through actions such as reforestation efforts and plastic reduction. Playtika’s involvement places them alongside other eco-active businesses in the mobile games industry such as Ustwo and Funplus.

As part of the campaign, HOF Impact is releasing a new video in-game and on its social media channels on June 23, highlighting the importance of the Amazon to the planet and breaking down what the initiative aims to achieve.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London, Ustwo game director Jennifer Estaris took to the stage to discuss the potential for game makers to use their products to make a positive environmental impact.