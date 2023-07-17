The Major Fishing League is coming to Fishing Clash in a new esports partnership

Ten Square Games has entered into a strategic partnership with Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organisation and premier outdoor entertainment brand.

The marketing partnership will bring the real-life MLF Tournament to Ten Square Games’ title Fishing Clash, which is played by over 80 million gamers in 171 countries.

“At Ten Square Games, we focus on delivering engaging experiences to our players by creating products that they love,” said Ten Square Games head of producers Manuel Somonte. “Partnering with Major League Fishing for our flagship game – Fishing Clash – is super exciting as we can close the gap between fishing simulations and the love for fishing,”

“Partnering with MLF allows us to share our values for delighting our audiences and our passion for fishing,” added head of business development Greg Kruk.

A clash across platforms

The partnership will give players the opportunity to take part in daily MLF-branded events on Saginaw Bay at the same time as real-life pro-fishers are fishing in the same waters in real life as part of the MLF competition, for the first time in the game’s history. This event will see graphics based on photographs of Saginaw Bay, as well as fish based on the bay’s population.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ten Square Games to showcase our brand to a worldwide audience while also offering a new way to interact and engage with our loyal MLF fanbase,” said MLF vice president of marketing and business development Michael Mulone. “Growing the sport of bass fishing and providing fun new ways to introduce new fans of all ages to participate is an essential priority.”

It’s currently unclear whether or not the collaboration between MLF and Ten Square Games will continue past this event, and see additional MLF events recreated in-game.

The crossover highlights the increasing importance that brands outside of the gaming are placing on mobile games. In the same vein, Wildlife Studios’ title Tennis Clash was named as the official mobile game of Roland-Garros (The French Open) earlier this year.

We listed Ten Square as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We'll be unveiling our list for 2023 in the coming months.