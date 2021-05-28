News

Ten Square Games' Q1 2021 revenue up 83% to $46 million

Fishing Clash continues to drive growth

Ten Square Games' Q1 2021 revenue up 83% to $46 million
By , Staff Writer

Polish mobile game developer Ten Square Games announced its financial results for Q1 2021.

The results were

  • Revenue up 83 per cent year-on-year to $46 million (€38 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 69 per cent to $17 million (€14 million)
  • Net profit up 49 per cent to $15 million (€12)

North American region contributed the most with 45 per cent, followed by Europe with 37 per cent, and Asia with 13 per cent.

In terms of games, Fishing Clash generated $35 million and is company's main revenue driver.

The game experienced 55 per cent year-on-year growth.

"We closed the first three months of this year with very robust results and a strong equity position. This is the result of hard work of the whole TSG team, constant improvement of titles offered to our players and skillful response to changing market conditions," commented CEO Maciej Zużałek.

The company also announced the technical launch of Football Elite, a sports-themed slot game, with the soft launch planned for the second half of this year.


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

1 News Jul 6th, 2020

Ten Square Games experiences its best quarter yet with $43 million

News Nov 24th, 2020

Ten Square Games experiences great revenue stabilisation after Q3 success

News Oct 6th, 2020

Ten Square Games sees record breaking quarter in Q3 2020

News Mar 24th, 2021

Ten Square Games saw $153 million in revenue last year

Interview Jan 22nd, 2021

Ten Square Games - from an emerging CEE local gamedev leader to a global player

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies