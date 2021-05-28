Ten Square Games' Q1 2021 revenue up 83% to $46 million

Polish mobile game developer Ten Square Games announced its financial results for Q1 2021.

The results were

Revenue up 83 per cent year-on-year to $46 million (€38 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up 69 per cent to $17 million (€14 million)

Net profit up 49 per cent to $15 million (€12)

North American region contributed the most with 45 per cent, followed by Europe with 37 per cent, and Asia with 13 per cent.

In terms of games, Fishing Clash generated $35 million and is company's main revenue driver.

The game experienced 55 per cent year-on-year growth.

"We closed the first three months of this year with very robust results and a strong equity position. This is the result of hard work of the whole TSG team, constant improvement of titles offered to our players and skillful response to changing market conditions," commented CEO Maciej Zużałek.

The company also announced the technical launch of Football Elite, a sports-themed slot game, with the soft launch planned for the second half of this year.