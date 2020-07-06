Ten Square Games experiences its best quarter yet with $43 million

Polish mobile developer Ten Square Games generated almost €38 million ($43 million) in Q2 2020.

The impressive figure is a record breaker for the Wroclaw-based company. In Q1 2020, Ten Square Games earned €20.7 million ($23.5 million). The biggest drive in revenue for the second quarter was Fishing Clash, the company's flagship title. The angler-inspired title made €35.2 million ($39.9 million).

“We have been successful in scaling up and optimising marketing expenses to acquire new players for our games,” said Ten Square Games CEO Maciej Zużałek.

Successful quarter

Zużałek continued: "Both in Q1 and Q2 2020, we intensified our marketing operations in response to dynamically changing market conditions caused by Covid-19.

"We were successful in the continued improvement of our games, as well as in scaling up and optimising marketing expenses to acquire new players, which led to increased sales dynamics. The players we have acquired will generate revenue mainly in subsequent months, which will continue to strengthen the Group’s financial performance in the quarters to come."