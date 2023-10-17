Will Grand Theft Auto be coming to Netflix?

Netflix Games, the gaming side of the streaming service, may soon boast Grand Theft Auto games amongst its offering. That’s if a deal between Netflix and Rockstar, being considered by Netflix (via Gamedeveloper) comes to fruition.

Having one of gaming’s biggest series on their platform would certainly be a good look for Netflix and - if a deal can be struck - given the existence of "the original trilogy” (Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City & San Andreas) in premium mobile form already, those games appearing on Netflix should be a simple matter of signing a deal.

Grove Street Games - the developers behind the ports - were also behind the disastrously received Definitive Edition remasters of this trilogy which reworked textures and delivered a 'new look' that many found inferior to the original releases. It's therefore likely that if a game were to appear on Netflix’s games service that it would be one of the original ports, or a bespoke remake entirely. It wouldn't be out of the question for Netflix either internally or via a third-party developer to - with Rockstar's co-operation - devise their own, perhaps improved 'ultimate' editions as platform exclusives.

While GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas would be welcome, the possibility of a mobile port for Grand Theft Auto V would be a far superior draw. The game has never appeared on mobile and - incredibly - is now ten years old during which the technology to run locally or stream such a game is now a reality.

Deal or no deal?

The most obvious stumbling block would be the grip that Rockstar has on its IP and the value they place upon it. One of the by-products of the recent Activision Blizzard deal was that documents appertaining to Microsoft's cloud gaming buinsess were made public, revealing the multi-millions that Microsoft paid in order to have GTA V on their Game Pass service. It seems certain that Rockstar would seek a similar deal - especially if it was GTA V that was on Netflix's hitlist.