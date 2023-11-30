News

Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy is on its way to mobile with Netflix

Netflix has been increasing its gaming presence, with this latest move the biggest yet

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto is back and with the ever-rising expectation for the arrival of GTA 6, Netflix is set to syphon a share of excitement in its direction with the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on their platform,

The GTA Trilogy originally launched back in 2021 on PC and consoles with a full $60 price tag, but two years later the collection - featuring remasters of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas - will be freely available on mobile to any paying Netflix subscriber.

A big deal

This remastered GTA Trilogy being released on mobile is a major indicator of the industry’s technological advancement in recent years, to the point where Apple’s flagship iPhone is bragging about gaming potential and console games are getting cross-releases on mobile with no drop in quality.

Of course, games like GTA: San Andreas have already made mobile appearances as paid-for premium games, but the remastered graphics of the trilogy are certainly a step up. And more importantly, Netflix securing the GTA Trilogy for its subscribers is a huge move in bolstering the profile of its mobile presence.

Those interested can already pre-register on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or on Netflix’s mobile app, and given the series’ huge popularity (GTA 5 is the second best-selling game ever), there is bound to be plenty of crossover between GTA fans and Netflix users.

The move also further proves gaming isn’t just a side hustle for Netflix, but a legitimate, intended avenue to take the business to new heights, adding depth and variety to the services offered and giving one more reason to pay for a subscription.

After all, the GTA Trilogy coming to Netflix offers players a choice not too dissimilar to Game Pass: Why pay for a $60 dollar game when you could get months and months of Netflix content AND access to the GTA Trilogy all for the same price?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is launching on mobile on December 14, and could well be the title to have "material impact on the business".


