Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy is on its way to mobile with Netflix

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto is back and with the ever-rising expectation for the arrival of GTA 6, Netflix is set to syphon a share of excitement in its direction with the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on their platform,



The GTA Trilogy originally launched back in 2021 on PC and consoles with a full $60 price tag, but two years later the collection - featuring remasters of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas - will be freely available on mobile to any paying Netflix subscriber.

A big deal

This remastered GTA Trilogy being released on mobile is a major indicator of the industry’s technological advancement in recent years, to the point where Apple’s flagship iPhone is bragging about gaming potential and console games are getting cross-releases on mobile with no drop in quality.

Of course, games like GTA: San Andreas have already made mobile appearances as paid-for premium games, but the remastered graphics of the trilogy are certainly a step up. And more importantly, Netflix securing the GTA Trilogy for its subscribers is a huge move in bolstering the profile of its mobile presence.

Those interested can already pre-register on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or on Netflix’s mobile app, and given the series’ huge popularity (GTA 5 is the second best-selling game ever), there is bound to be plenty of crossover between GTA fans and Netflix users.

The move also further proves gaming isn’t just a side hustle for Netflix, but a legitimate, intended avenue to take the business to new heights, adding depth and variety to the services offered and giving one more reason to pay for a subscription.

After all, the GTA Trilogy coming to Netflix offers players a choice not too dissimilar to Game Pass: Why pay for a $60 dollar game when you could get months and months of Netflix content AND access to the GTA Trilogy all for the same price?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is launching on mobile on December 14, and could well be the title to have "material impact on the business".