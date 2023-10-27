News

PG.biz Podcast - Playing 4 The Planet’s Lisa Pak on gaming for good and wielding the power of play

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

It’s already known that games can positively impact mental health, but did you know they can positively impact the planet, too?

In this week's episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast Lisa Pak, sustainability consultant and project manager at Playing 4 The Planet, joins our host Peggy Anne Salz to describe how, with its superpower reach, the games industry can wield the power of play in the fight against the climate crisis.

Playing 4 The Planet, are a global alliance supported by the United Nations Environment Programme that unites and supports game studios and trade bodies in reducing carbon emissions and implementing green activations in games.

Through planet-powering programs, campaigns, and the annual Green Game Jam, Playing for the Planet members bring a new meaning to gaming for good - and so can you!

You can enjoy this week's talk on YouTube below or check the links.

What's inside:

00:00 Intro
01:44 What is Playing for the Planet?
05:38 Lisa's journey to Playing for the Planet
08:45 Green Game Jam
11:45 Saving the Harlequin toads with games
14:27 How to get involved in the Green Game Jam
17:31 Integrating sustainability into game ads
20:27 How to start being green at your game company
25:02 Farming with friends
28:45 Favourite games Q&A with Lisa

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PG.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events.


Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more.

