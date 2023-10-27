PG.biz Podcast - Playing 4 The Planet’s Lisa Pak on gaming for good and wielding the power of play

It’s already known that games can positively impact mental health, but did you know they can positively impact the planet, too?

In this week's episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast Lisa Pak, sustainability consultant and project manager at Playing 4 The Planet, joins our host Peggy Anne Salz to describe how, with its superpower reach, the games industry can wield the power of play in the fight against the climate crisis.

Playing 4 The Planet, are a global alliance supported by the United Nations Environment Programme that unites and supports game studios and trade bodies in reducing carbon emissions and implementing green activations in games.

Through planet-powering programs, campaigns, and the annual Green Game Jam, Playing for the Planet members bring a new meaning to gaming for good - and so can you!

You can enjoy this week's talk on YouTube below or check the links. Or simply search for PocketGamer.biz Podcast on your favourite podcast app and don't forget to subscribe!

What's inside:

00:00 Intro

01:44 What is Playing for the Planet?

05:38 Lisa's journey to Playing for the Planet

08:45 Green Game Jam

11:45 Saving the Harlequin toads with games

14:27 How to get involved in the Green Game Jam

17:31 Integrating sustainability into game ads

20:27 How to start being green at your game company

25:02 Farming with friends

28:45 Favourite games Q&A with Lisa

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PG.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our next event here.