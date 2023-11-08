AppsFlyer acquires data analytics company devtodev

Market measurement, attribution, and data analytics company AppsFlyer has announced the acquisition of devtodev, a full-circle data analytics solution for app developers, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition bolsters the company’s offerings and marks significant progress towards the development of the AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, the move expands AppsFlyer’s capabilities to meet the needs of modern digital and gaming businesses, serving as an extension of the AppsFlyer for Games suite of products and resources.

"Devtodev's technology, team, and expertise are a perfect match for AppsFlyer, creating a synergy that fuels not just business growth, but a visionary approach to the future,” said AppsFlyer CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel. “This collaboration fosters a spirit of unity among marketing, product, and monetization teams, empowering them with a fully integrated data ecosystem.”

devtodev helps developers analyse their games and apps, delivering data-driven insights for the optimisation of user retention, maximisation of conversion, and the creation of personalised experiences. The synergy between the two entities unifies customer data into a single data analytics platform with an array of tools and insights to enhance the user lifecycle and accelerate business growth.

“Our vision at devtodev has always been to empower gaming and app developers to make the best data-driven decisions,” said devtodev founder and CEO Dmitry Kravtsov. “By joining forces with AppsFlyer, we will provide developers the ability to leverage integrated data, AI, and insights to create powerful, captivating experiences that drive efficient business growth.”

The importance of integration

AppsFlyer notes that the integration of devtodev underscores its commitment to a future where businesses can integrate AI models and third-party services from various providers, with a focus on data privacy and efficient operations.

“Over the past two decades, cloud computing and SaaS have compelled companies to share their customers' data with various entities,” said Kaniel. “Now, with the emergence of AI services, and its appetite for vast amounts of data, we propose a paradigm shift: bringing these services or AI models to the data, instead of sending the data to the service. This boosts compliance, accelerates time-to-market, and eliminates the need for user data movement, copying, or sharing, ensuring utmost privacy and efficiency. Together with devtodev, we're immensely proud to build the next generation of growth analytics and deliver privacy-first measurement products.”

The acquisition follows AppsFlyer’s partnership with Xsolla, which was first announced in August.