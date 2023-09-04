Speaker Spotlight: Adam Smart shares his extensive marketing experience

Pocket Gamer Helsinki 2023 is almost up on us.

One such expert making an appearance at PGC Helsinki will be Appsflyer’s Adam Smart. Adam has ten years of industry experience from working in technical, product and growth roles and now as a product director for gaming at AppsFlyer.

Pocketgamer.biz: Can you summarise what you are speaking about and why it’s important?

Adam Smart: PC and Console Marketing; Why is PC and Console marketed like Hollywood movies and not closer aligned to mobile? In my talk, I'll discuss the "as is" and how we see the marketing for PC and Console changing over time.

Where are the next big opportunities for the mobile games market?

Currently, there's a notable trend of mobile studios exploring opportunities in the realm of cross-platform gaming, including PC and console. As is often the case with emerging platforms, the early adopters tend to secure the largest user base and achieve enduring success in the long run.

What company do you most admire in the mobile games industry?

For me, it's Rovio! Their ability to evolve and maintain success over time reminds me of Kylie's adaptability. I'm truly impressed by the innovative ideas they generate and the talent they cultivate as a result.

What is your favourite ever mobile game?

Nailing down a single choice is quite challenging, as my preferences vary with my mood. However, one game has undeniably made a lasting impression on me: Raid: Shadow Legends. My rather analytical nature is drawn to the intricate setups within the game. The immense sense of achievement derived from conquering exceptionally challenging content has kept me engaged for over four years.

How do you see the advertising market changing in the future?

I am of the opinion that creatives will wield an even more significant influence in the trajectory of performance marketing moving forward. As the landscape introduces increasingly distinct advertising spaces (such as CTV, in-game console and PC ads, and the like), discerning what deeply connects with your audience will stand as a crucial factor for achieving success.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

For me, it's the people. I consider myself extremely lucky to engage with a multitude of immensely skilled and talented individuals across various studios. Despite their diverse backgrounds, they share a common trait – approachability, friendliness, and an open demeanour. I feel the games industry is quite unique in this regard.

What was your first ever mobile phone?

The amazing Nokia 5110 (the one with the different snap on faceplates), I spent so many hours lost to snake on that phone. Wow, now I'm off to find one on ebay!

