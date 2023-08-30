AppsFlyer's Adam Smart talks AI, advertising solutions and why he'll be at PGC Helsinki 2023

With Gamescom now behind us, conference-addicts need not fret as our very own PocketGamer Connects Helsinki 2023 event is nearly upon us

Set in the picturesque and thriving city of Helsinki, Finland - the spiritual home of mobile games - our conference is attracting an all-star cast of speakers, panelists and attendees, all set to learn what’s hot, discover the latest tech and techniques and engage in two days of networking opportunities all through September 12 and 13. Clear your calendars - that’s just two weeks away!

One such expert sharing his knowledge will be AppsFlyer’s director of product for gaming, Adam Smart. We caught up with Adam at Gamescom 2023 to find out more about his upcoming appearance at PGC Helsinki 2023, and discuss the state of play for app promotion both now and through 2023.

PocketGamer.biz: You’re going to be at PGC Helsinki, September 12 and 1. Can you tell us more about your talk?

Adam Smart: I will be addressing the topic of PC and console attribution, exploring its historical significance and its implications for the future. This is an area that captivates me, given my background as a gamer and my connection to many of the companies involved in these discussions.

This movement is swiftly gaining momentum within the gaming industry and has the potential to significantly influence the direction of gaming in the years to come.

And how are things going for AppsFlyer at the minute?

We recently launched our AppsFlyer for Games sub-brand to better foster our industry relationships and provide more in-depth consultancy and services to our gaming customers. This paid off at the event. In the PC and console realm we see that the industry is on a quest for the next game-changing revelation and AppsFlyer has come up with a solution.

You recently launched a solution for PC and console? Are you taking your eyes off mobile?

No, our eyes are well and truly still on mobile. The evolution towards PC and console was a natural one: we found a lot of mobile developers are extending their reach onto different platforms and we wanted to support them in doing so.

Going beyond that, what key marketing trends have you observed recently?

I think the biggest part is focused on user-acquisition. PC and console studios understand that they are potentially leaving money on the table but are unsure of how to address it. In this context, I also observe a stronger focus on the creatives themselves - those responsible for marketing want to know precisely which ad is working and which is not. And they are looking for a better way to collaborate with their creative teams to make more data driven decisions.

I do think that AI will be used more and more, but as a way to analyse and understand performance, not as a way to “get rid” of creative teams. Adam Smart Adam Smart

Let’s address the hot topic of AI. Do you see that being used in creatives more? And do you think it SHOULD be?

Big gaming companies usually have big teams of user acquisition specialists running ads on lots of different platforms which they have to refresh often. AI and generative tools can be a great asset to extend that reach and capacity. I do think that AI will be used more and more, but as a way to analyse and understand performance, not as a way to “get rid” of creative teams, who in the end will benefit from it as well.

Do you think it’s a question of scalability?

I think it’s a question of scalability AND usability. Depending on the structure of the company the real power behind it will unfold when a cross-department collaboration is made possible.

Can you tell us what’s coming up in the near future for AppsFlyer?

Creatives are an area of interest for us at the moment, there’s a lot we can do surrounding this topic for our customers, such as the optimisation of ads and the optimisation of resources surrounding ads.

I’m talking to a lot of PC and console companies at the moment and I can see this movement within the industry and a lot of excitement in being able to bring in the performance marketing side.

Do you think mobile led the way in that aspect?

Uh...fifty-fifty. The reason why mobile gaming companies are moving onto other platforms is because of their need for and search for diversification of platforms. But I think the other, more ‘legacy’ PC and console side of the business is really looking for a way to move performance marketing into their marketing. Therefore, we could also call it a movement towards each other that happened to start at the same time and that mobile accelerated a bit.

Coming back to PGC Helsinki, can you tell us why you think it’s such an appealing conference for mobile game makers and the businesses like yourselves to attend?

Helsinki is not only a captivating city but also home to some of the world's most groundbreaking gaming enterprises. The Finnish gaming community stands out for its exceptional commitment to knowledge exchange. No wonder the PGC is one of my personal highlights in my packed calendar!

Are there any speakers, fringe events or other things you’re looking forward to from the conference?

I'm particularly drawn to Jaakko Kylmaoja's talk about establishing a game studio. Discovering the journey to success for various studios is consistently intriguing.

Equally, I'm eagerly anticipating the panel discussion on AI tools for developers. This field is currently so captivating, and I'm genuinely curious to explore the ideas that will be put forth.

