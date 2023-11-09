Best of PGC London: Why go hypercasual?

Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 22nd to 23rd, 2024, celebrating its 10th anniversary.

As part of our celebrations, we’re taking a look back at some of the best and most viewed talks from past years. Today we’re highlighting the “Why go hypercasual?” session from PGC London 2019, hosted by TabTale’s former chief strategy and M&A officer Alon Paster.

Hypercasual boom

The talk was delivered during the hypercasual boom years before Apple’s privacy changes shook the entire space.

Paster discussed the life cycle of a hypercasual game from idea/concept to worldwide release, how quickly decisions are made based on real player data, the experience teams will build from going through so many game mechanics, and how developers starting out in the genre should approach the market.

