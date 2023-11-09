Games livestreaming start-up Noice raises $21 million

Finnish games livestreaming start-up Noice has raised $21 million in a Series A funding round.

The company aims to blend together competitive and cooperative multiplayer gaming with livestreaming into one platform, so users can play while they watch. A closed beta is set to begin in November.

Led by former Unity executive VP Jussi Laakkonen as CEO, the senior team also includes ex-Unity principal software engineer Jaakko Lukkari as CTO and former Yousician VP of business and analytics Ville Hovatta as COO.

The funding round included F4 Fund, Bitkraft, Team Builder Ventures and Sedona Holdings. It also featured individual investors such as Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen, Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja, Wolt CEO Miki Kuusi and DoorDash COO, international Riku Mäkelä.

Noice previously raised $5 million in seed funding back in 2021.

Out of stealth mode

“I’m personally investing on this round like I did on our seed round as I’m a true believer in the transformative power of the win-win-win we are building for gamers, content creators and game developers,” said Laakkonen.

“We’ve been building Noice in stealth for over 4,5 years. Today that incredibly long stealth mode is finally over and we are revealing for the first time that Noice is a Multiplayer Game X Livestreaming platform.”

Laakkonen previously founded Applifier in 2008, with the company amassing 250 million monthly active users for its cross-promotion network for Facebook game developers. The company was acquired by Unity in 2014, scaling what later became known as Unity Ads.