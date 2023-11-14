Indie publisher Humble Games confirms layoffs

Humble Bundle-owned indie games publisher Humble Games has laid off a number of staff amid a restructure at the company.

Reports of Humble Games layoffs first emerged from GLHF, which cited comments from a former staff member and an anonymous source.

A statement to PocketGamer.biz from Humble Games confirmed redundancies were made on Monday, though it did not specify the number of job losses. It added that the publisher “remains committed” to continuing its work with developers despite the layoffs to its team.

"Difficult day"

“Yesterday was a difficult day for Humble Games and we can confirm that we had to say goodbye to valued colleagues,” read a statement.

“Like many companies this year, we have experienced trends that required this restructure in order to ensure our long-term success.

“It's especially worth noting that everyone impacted by these changes are talented, dedicated individuals who made a huge impact.

“Humble Games remains focused and committed to working with amazing indie developers to bring their experiences to players around the world in the years ahead.”

Humble Games publishes games across PC, console and mobile, working on titles including Supra Games’ Supraland, Curious Panda Games’ The Iron Oath and Bossa Studios’ upcoming Lost Skies. Mobile releases it has partnered with include Mega Crit Games’ Slay the Spire, HopFrog’s Forager and Alt Shift’s Crying Suns.

The Humble Games layoffs come amid a string of recent ayoffs across the games industry. Just this month, redundancies have been confirmed at Amazon's games division, Ubisoft and Hyper Hippo.