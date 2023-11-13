News

Amazon lays off 180 staff from games division

Tech giant has laid off more than 27,000 employees during the past year

Amazon lays off 180 staff from games division
By , Head of Content

Amazon has laid off around 180 staff from its game division, according to an internal memo sent to staff.

As reported by The Verge, the tech giant is closing down its Crown Channel on Twitch and marketing initiative Game Growth. Moving forward, the company is set to “refocus” its efforts on Prime Gaming, which offers free games and content to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann said the move was needed to “focus our resources even more on the areas that are growing with the highest potential to drive our business forward”.

“We’ve listened to our customers and we know delivering free games every month is what they want most, so we are refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there,” said Hartmann.

“With these changes in our business approach come changes to our resourcing, resulting in the elimination of just over 180 roles.”

Amazon said affected staff would be given severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits.

Job cuts continue

Hartmann noted that despite the layoffs, the company was still growing its studio teams and has a number of open positions.

Amazon had previously cut more than 100 jobs from its games division in April earlier this year. Reuters reports the company is also currently enacting redundancies across its streaming music and podcast division.

During the past year, Amazon has laid off more than 27,000 employees.

“I recognize that this is the second time this year that you are hearing about org-wide team changes and seeing colleagues go, so let me be very clear when I say this: I remain confident in our future,” said Hartmann.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

Related Articles

Job News Apr 6th, 2022

Amazon hires former World of Warcraft designer to ramp up mobile games efforts

Job News Jun 17th, 2019

Dozens struck by layoffs at Amazon Game Studios

Job News Sep 4th, 2014

Amazon CFO Thomas Sztukat to step down in 2015

News Nov 1st, 2023

AdVenture Capitalist dev Hyper Hippo lays off over a quarter of staff

News Oct 9th, 2023

Amazon and Microsoft cloud services to face CMA competition probe