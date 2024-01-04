Kim Kardashian: Hollywood removed from app stores with end of service in April

Kim Kardashian’s mobile game is officially closing down with its listing already removed from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. Players who installed before the delisting can now find a countdown in-game forewarning of a full shuttering due on April 8, 2024.

In-app purchases are now disabled too, but pre-existing in-game currency can be used up until the closing date.

Celebrity status

California-based developer Glu Mobile first released Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in June 2014 to huge success, reporting record financial results for Glu at the time and $120 million in revenue by the game’s first anniversary.

Glu received a further $126 million via an investment from Tencent in exchange for a 14.6% ownership, revealed alongside a Britney Spears deal.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’s success over its near-decade run has been largely attributed to its female playerbase - an audience with major potential now that 74% of women play mobile games daily. The premise of the game is a journey to stardom under a virtual Kim Kardashian’s mentorship, achieved through modelling, acting, and other in-game public appearances.

"I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realised that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together," Kardashian told TMZ.

The full extent of her input and "energy" requirement is unclear, but from Glu's perspective, the developer likely pays for a licence for the endorsement of the star on top of a speculated 50% revenue cut. There therefore comes a point where Glu’s share of earnings simply isn’t worth the outlay, a scenario echoed by many publishers of past hits as famous names eventually reach end of service. In this landscape, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’s closure isn’t the most surprising.

Among the many games on their way out after a successful run, another 2014 title, Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Monsters: Super Light, is reaching end of service later this month.