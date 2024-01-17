Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Game Maker Insights track sponsored by Room 8 Group

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London next week, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

The Game Maker Insights track sponsored by Room 8 Group

Tuesday January 23rd

Immerse yourself in real-world case studies from the forefront of the industry, delving into diverse areas such as game design, audio production, character design, user experience (UX), and narrative development.

Gain valuable insights from these practical examples that showcase successful approaches, innovative techniques, and effective strategies employed by industry professionals. Expand your knowledge and stay inspired by the experiences shared by experts in these key domains of game development and design.

11:10 Confident Game Development: How to Integrate Player Insight Throughout Development & Focus on What Really Matters

Steve Bromley, Founder & Games User Researcher at gamesuserresearch.com

Game development is chaotic creativity - and discovering player experience issues late can throw production schedules into disarray. This leads to rapidly changing priorities, unreliable scheduling and crunch.

It doesn't have to be this way.

By exposing your hypotheses to players throughout development, you can generate reliable data that can lead to confident prioritisation and actions - creating a shared vision, reducing re-work and introducing predictability to your schedule.

In this talk inspired by 25,000 hours’ playtest experience, and interviews with developers of all sizes, we'll cover a practical roadmap for player insight throughout development, to create data-informed decisions and de-risk development, including when and how to plan playtests, reliable ways for finding unbiased playtesters, and efficient approaches to analysis and decision making.

You will leave with the ability to create a reliable roadmap for player insight throughout development of your game.

11:30 Leveraging Luck - From Game Jam to 200 Million Downloads

Greg Lee, CEO at Team Terrible

A candid talk on the journey from humble beginnings at a game jam to international success with 'The Baby in Yellow'. Greg will share his insights on the role of luck, the value of game jams, and personal experiences that shaped Team Terrible.

Learn about the challenges and triumphs in developing 'The Baby in Yellow', embracing content creators, navigating the world of copycats, and the pivotal decision to quit stable jobs for a dream.

11:50 Embracing Change & Innovation in Game Development: A new era of Flexibility & Creativity

Matthew Zoern, Head of the Studio at Solid Bash (Room 8 Group)

In this insightful speech, Matthew Zoern, with his vast experience in the games industry, addresses the current shifts and transformations within the game sector. He emphasises the need for a more organic, flexible approach to game development.

Matthew will explore how a diverse skill set and direct-to-market strategies are becoming crucial in an industry facing financial constraints and decreased game launches. Through this perspective, he will discuss Solid Bash's pioneering methodologies and the importance of focusing on the core game loop from an early stage, which can lead to more engaging and successful games.

12:10 Are There any Worlds Left to Conquer? Why 2023 was Such a Tumultuous Year in Games, & the Outlook for 2024 & Beyond

Nicholas Lovell, Industry Consultant, Director at Spilt Milk Studios

12:30 Candour Unleashed - Cultivating a Feedback-Driven Culture in Gaming

Erik Bylund, Senior Software Developer at LootLocker

Mattias Wiking, CEO at Turborilla

Isabel Davies, Senior Associate (Interactive Entertainment) at Wiggin

Ívar Kristjánsson, CEO at 1939 Games

In the pixelated universe of game development, growth is our currency. But how do we map the uncharted terrain of improvement without the compass of candid feedback? Join us as we decode the art of constructive critique. From identifying blind spots to nurturing open channels, let’s weave a tapestry of trust where every pixel contributes to our collective masterpiece. As company leaders, let’s wield candour as our secret weapon—a beacon guiding us toward excellence.

