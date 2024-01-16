Whiteout Survival surpasses $400 million in 11 months

Century Games’ glacial strategy title Whiteout Survival has reached a mega revenue milestone, surpassing $400 million in under one year.

The apocalyptic app landed on mobile stores on February 12 2023 and has amassed almost 30 million downloads in the 11 months since, with the biggest share of players poised in the US. At 19%, they account for approximately 5.7 million downloads, more than double Japan’s second-place 7% of downloads, or 2.1 million, based on AppMagic data.

Turkey currently rounds out the top three with 6% of downloads and is followed by South Korea, Germany and Brazil.

Survive and thrive

Well on its way to half a billion already, Whiteout Survival has also found its biggest spender in the US, over-representative of the install figure. 33% of the $400 million generated thus far has come from US players, meaning over $130 million from this one region alone.

South Korea marks the second-biggest territory for spending, having contributed 20% of earnings ($80 million) whilst representing only 5% of worldwide downloads. Meanwhile, Japan’s 7% of revenue contribution ($28 million) mirrors its installs exactly.

Strategy games continued making massive revenues in 2023 with the genre proving one of the biggest around the world. In fact, four strategy titles reached the ever-coveted $1 billion milestone in 2023, Age of Origins among them, although Newzoo suggests strategy games appear to be waning in yearly revenue, particularly due to the genre’s reliance on a small-but-monetised playerbase.

A cool history

Since its founding in 2010, Century Games has grown into an international company with over 1,100 employees around the world, with plenty of experience in crafting games on mobile and Roblox. Family Farm Adventure, Dragonscapes Adventure, Idle Courier and Frozen City are among its catalogue, the latter being something of a predecessor to Whiteout Survival as another snowy survival game.

Beyond games themselves, Century is also exploring the possibilities offered by VR, XR, and everyone's current favourite AI, with a commitment to "shaping the future of gaming". Given Whiteout Survival’s success so far, it appears this developer’s well on its way to achieving that.