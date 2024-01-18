Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia soft launches in the UK and other select regions

EA and PopCap have announced the soft launch of Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia. If you live in the UK, Netherlands, Australia, or the Philippines, you'll be able to enjoy a nearly launch-ready version of the game. Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia will launch worldwide later this year.

Plants vs Zombies is a popular series which pits hungry zombies against mutant plants. In it, you defend your home from an onslaught of zombies by strategically placing mutant plants. Plants vs. Zombies 2 was released in 2013 following the success of the original.

Plants vs Zombies 3 will feature the same core experience found in the early entries in the series while offering more in-depth strategic gameplay. A story-driven game, Plants vs Zombies 3 melds the classic mutant plant vs zombie battles with an episodic narrative that promises to immerse you in the world of Neighborville more than ever before.

During the soft launch, PopCap Studios and EA will gather player feedback in order to improve everything before its global launch. The developers plan to add new characters and lore before release. Additionally, new elements for streamlining combat and the ability to create your own version of Neighborville will also be added.

You’ll progress through Plant vs Zombies 3’s new storyline by winning tower defence challenges. The new entry melds the franchise's classic tower defence gameplay with puzzle-adventure elements. You'll take part in puzzle-style battles while fending off waves of zombies. Additionally, while you'll see plants you know and love, you can also expect to see a few new faces as well.

PopCap promises to release more details about the game soon. And if you're a fan of the series you can stay up to date on all the latest Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia news and updates via the game's official website or follow its social media accounts on X (Twitter), Facebook, or Instagram.