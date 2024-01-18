Co-developer THREAKS to close after 15 years

The Hamburg-based developer and co-development service THREAKS is closing shop after 15 years of service to the games industry. In that time the studio has played a part in more than 20 projects as external development partner, released 18 of its own games, worked on 12 different platforms and won more than 25 awards.

The ambitious and expansive company also founded Super Crowd Entertainment GmbH, a physical and digital events company specialising in online multiplayer conventions for B2C and B2B brands with its own bespoke chat system, streaming and online product integration services. It’s understood that this aspect of the business is to continue.

Taking to LinkedIn Wold Lang, CEO of Super Crowd and co-founder of THREAKS wrote, “What a sad and super exciting day! After 15 years we’re shutting down our first company for good. I’m super greatful for the life that THREAKS created for me, leading up to the founding of Super Crowd GmbH in 2018.

Bowing out

“I want to give a specially shout out to my partner Sebastian Bulas at this point. We had so many crazy adventures and I’m so proud how he pivoted the company after my operational departure in 2021. Also of course a big thank you to all the current and former THREAKS employees. It was truly an honor working together with all of you.”

A statement from THREAKS goes on to give details of the company’s achievements give thanks.

"After 15 years in this wonderful industry, we’re closing our doors mid 2024. We wanted to use this moment to thank everyone that helped us along the way.

"Since last year we’ve been working with 25 highly skilled employees on multiple awesome projects, generating one of the best years in our company history. However the ongoing industry crisis has led to enormous financial pressure, so we have decided to close our doors in an organized manner and finish our last projects properly by mid of this year.

"Perhaps we run into another miracle that saves THREAKS like in 2014, 2017 & 2021 but maybe this marks the end of an era. We’ve been lucky enough to experience all of the wonderful ups and terrible downs this great industry has to offer.

"By helping build numerous industry careers and with the games we’ve shipped, we humbly accept immortality in this wonderful industry and are excited for the next “THREAKS-like” teams to come and shake-up this industry for the better."