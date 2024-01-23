ITV Studios and Fusebox extend global partnership for Love Island: The Game

Production company ITV Studios and game developer Fusebox Games have renewed their partnership deal to expand the mobile game Love Island: The Game for three more years. The collaboration introduces an expanded release of content throughout the year, offering players a range of stories and an increased selection of outfits to enrich each player's personalised Love Island experience.

Steve Watling, SVP of gaming and global partnerships at ITV Studios said, “We are excited to extend and grow our most successful mobile game franchise, based on the global hit format. Fusebox Games have been a committed partner and together we have big plans to grow the game's reach and take narrative storytelling games to the next level, with more storylines tailored to our audiences both in the UK and US."

New partnerships on the horizon

Watling adds that the company is exploring new brand partnerships to provide players with brand engagement and interest, all while expanding commercial opportunities for the Love Island mobile game franchise.

Terry Lee, head of studio at Fusebox Games commented, “The team here at Fusebox Games are excited to continue our amazing partnership with ITV Studios and the Love Island brand. We’re not a studio to rest on our previous successes and are looking forward to working together with ITV Studios to realise our ambitions for Love Island: The Game.”

After its release in 2018, Love Island: The Game is now entering its seventh season. Boasting over 25 million downloads globally, the game is currently one of the most downloaded role-playing games in the United States, UK and Australia.