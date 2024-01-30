Helsinki studio Order of Meta raises $3.3 million

Helsinki studio Order of Meta has raised $3.3 million in a seed funding round.

The developer aims to use the investment to finish development and launch its debut mobile cross-platform title Cargo Hunters.

The game is described as a PvPvE extraction shooter, in which players must survive and fight for resources on an abandoned Earth. The title is set to release in 2024.

Order of Meta’s investment round was led by GEM Capital and also included Korea Investment Partners, Play Ventures and The Games Fund.

Heading for soft launch

Order of Meta was formed in 2021 by ex-Wargaming game engine lead Aleksei Kuzin and former Panzerdog founders Alexey Sazonov and Sergei Koziakov. Panzerdog’s third-person shooter, Tacticool, has generated more than $75 million in revenue and surpassed 30 million downloads.

The company currently employs 17 staff, with seven based at its Helsinki office and 10 working remotely across Poland, Montenegro, Serbia, Georgia, and Thailand.

The studio previously raised $1.5 million in 2021 in a pre-seed funding round.

"We are thrilled to have found not only investors with an impressive track record but also passionate gamers who share our enthusiasm for the emerging extraction shooter genre,” said Order of Meta CEO Alexey Sazonov.

“This investment round will fuel our team's growth and enable us to achieve a soft launch next year."