Bingo Blitz launches $1 million sweepstakes promo for the Super Bowl

Playtika's Bingo Blitz has partnered with former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner to launch a $1 million sweepstakes for football fans.

The lucky winner will get the prize money if either team achieves a record-breaking eight sacks in the forthcoming Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

VentureBeat reports that the sweepstakes is tied to the Super Bowl outcomes, indicating a crossover between the world famous sporting event and the mainstream adoption of casual app gameplay. And while Playtika isn't paying for a Super Bowl commercial - the most expensive TV advertising slots on the planet - their sweepstake promo should certainly see the game publisher garner significant attention.

How to participate

Football fans in the U.S. can participate in the Bingo Blitz Big Game sweepstakes by downloading the app and registering for free until February 10. Participants can share their excitement by using the #BingoBlitzBigGame on social media. Should the record be broken, Playtika will reveal the winner in mid-February.

It's worth noting that only qualified users who are aged 21 or older and reside in the United States are eligible to register for the promotion. The current seven sacks record which was set in February 2022 by Los Angeles is on the line, especially considering that five teams achieved eight or more sacks during the 2023 regular season.

The total number of sacks will be determined by the National Football League's Official Game Summary and the $1 million grand prize will be granted if either of the participating teams achieves eight or more sacks in the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.