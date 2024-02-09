Humble Bundle reaches $250 million mark in support of charities worldwide

Video game digital storefront Humble Bundle has raised $250 million to support charities worldwide. This reflects the social awareness of gamers who have contributed to charitable causes by purchasing game bundles from the San Francisco-based storefront.

The announcement comes after the release of the Humble 2023 Social Impact Report which highlights the results of last year's donations, surpassing $14.4 million and aiding more than 7,500 charities across various sectors.

Founded in 2010 by Jeff Rosen and John Graham, Humble Bundle is focused on revolutionising the game bundle-for-charity concept by developing a platform that integrates philanthropy into its core operations.

Through the company's initiative, a portion of proceeds is allocated to support various causes, spanning five primary social impact focus areas: health and well-being, crisis and disaster relief, equity and inclusion, quality education, and climate change and sustainability.

Tackling challenges

“We are so grateful to our community and our content and charity partners for helping us fulfill our mission to make a difference in the lives and causes most in need around the world,” said Kamini Tiwari, vice president of social impact at Humble.

“While we’re proud to have brought funding and awareness to some of the most urgent social and environmental issues over the years, more is always needed; we’re looking forward to continuing to tackle these challenges with our community and partners in the years ahead."

The company's philanthropic efforts extend to various sectors, including health, education, and diversity. Collaborating with organizations like The Global FoodBanking Network and Charity: water, it tackles issues such as disease, food insecurity, and mental health. Partnerships with charities like Room to Read and Girls Who Code promote diversity and inclusion in education and technology, reflecting Humble's commitment to global well-being and equity.

“We feel fortunate to be in this together with so many others who share our passion, and we’re looking forward to reaching that next milestone and beyond and helping to tackle some of the biggest social and environmental challenges of our time," Tiwari added.