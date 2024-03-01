News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views #01 - Layoffs, Unity's troubles and EGDF anger

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By , Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Craig Chapple, Daniel Griffiths and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest news from the mobile games industry in the first episode of our new ‘Week in Views’ series.

We cover layoffs, Apple Arcade, Unity’s troubles, why the head of the European Games Developer Federation is unhappy, and much more!

