10 reasons to attend gaming's can't-miss networking event in Dubai

Will you be joining us in Dubai this summer? Now’s the time to make plans and register your interest in this unmissable conference experience.

This May 1st to 2nd, we’re partnering once again with the Dubai Economy & Tourism department to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry.

The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at The Dubai World Trade Centre.

The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for you this summer.

10 reasons to attend The GameExpo Summit

1. Network with the global games industry

At this event, you'll have the rare opportunity to connect and forge relationships with game developers, publishers, investors, and other key players from all around the world. The diverse, international attendee list provides unparalleled networking prospects to grow your business and forge new partnerships.

2. Cutting edge talks

Explore the latest trends, innovations, and advancements shaping the future of the gaming industry. Attend thought-provoking discussions and insightful seminars led by renowned experts. Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies, market shifts, design philosophies and more.

3. Curated meetings with your needs in mind

The organisers go the extra mile to facilitate invaluable one-on-one meetings tailored to your specific goals. Whether you need to pitch your game to investors, discuss publishing deals, recruit talent, or form other strategic partnerships, they'll open doors to the right connections.

4. Pitch your game to experts

Indie developers can take advantage of this platform to pitch their games directly to industry experts and media. Get priceless real-time feedback, advice, and exposure opportunities that could take your game to the next level of success.

5. 100+ leading experts including…

Learn from and connect with a stellar lineup of over 100 games industry luminaries and authorities across disciplines like engagement, animation, monetization, creative leadership, investment, public relations, direction, and more. Including:

Aida Figuerola - Activision Blizzard King - Sr Engagement Manager - New Games

Rohit Jindal - IO Interactive, Denmark - Lead Gameplay Animator

Bozo Jankovic - GameBiz Consulting - Head of Ad Monetization

Fawzi Mesmar - Ubisoft - VP Global Creative

Paul Dawalibi - Holodeck Ventures - CEO

Kelly Chiew - Moonton Games - Head of Public Relations

Jê Alipio - The Walt Disney Company - Director and Head of Games

James Hursthouse - Greenstone Initiatives - Owner / Founder

6. Connect with a global audience

This isn't just a regional event. GameExpo Summit attracts a truly global audience representing every facet of the games industry. Expand your reach internationally and forge relationships worldwide at this unmatched networking hub.

7. Dedicated indie expo

A dedicated expo area provides a platform to showcase their work alongside other up-and-coming creators. Discover potential hidden gem games and make valuable connections within the indie scene.

8. Explore the beautiful city of Dubai

While in town for the summit, take time to experience the incredible sights, attractions, and hospitality of Dubai - one of the world's most glamorous destinations. It's the perfect vibrant setting for this gaming extravaganza.

9. The industry loves the PG Connects Experience

With 97% of past attendees recommending it to others, PG Connects has built a stellar reputation for delivering immense value through its conferences. Expect an outstanding experience backed by years of successful events.

10. Be in the heart of the fastest growing gaming region

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region represent an explosive growth opportunity for the gaming industry. By attending in Dubai, you'll gain a foothold in this rapidly expanding territory ripe with opportunities.

Secure your place now!

Join us in Dubai come spring for this unprecedented networking and learning extravaganza. You’ll want to plan ahead to make sure you get to make the most of visiting this incredible destination, so register and secure your tickets now for all the benefits above!