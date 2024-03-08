Premier Networking for Early Bird Discounts, the Dubai GameExpo Summit is on sale now!

The tickets to the Dubai GameExpo Summit are now on sale! Head over to the website and make the most of our fantastic Early Bird discount, secure yours as soon as you can and join us in the glorious city of Dubai this summer.

This May 1st to 2nd, we’re partnering up with the Dubai Economy & Tourism department to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days alongside the larger Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for you this summer. Tickets are now on sale at unmissable Early Bird discounted prices, but this opportunity to save is only available for a limited time, so head over to our website and book your ticket as soon as you can.

Read on for the benefits of booking your ticket for this unmissable event now.

1. Secure your ticket at a discounted rate!

Secure your ticket with our unmissable Early Bird deal to get an amazing deal on your ticket to Dubai GameExpo Summit! It's only available for a limited time, you won't want to miss out. Enjoy the best prices possible with this fantastic deal. Head over to the website now and book your ticket!

2. Be in the heart of the fastest-growing games market in the world!

Explore the explosive growth of the games industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) territory. With its continued status as the fastest-growing games market in the world and showing no signs of slowing down. There will be dedicated sessions and panels that delve into the latest and hottest developments, facts, and figures from leading MENA games companies and beyond.

3. Gain access to MeetToMatch weeks ahead of conference time!

We want our conference attendees to get the most value possible out of their ticket, so our MeetToMatch meeting platform opens with time to spare before the conference begins so you can get your meetings scheduled early and plan your conference days accordingly. If you book your ticket now, you can get access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform as soon as it goes live in the weeks leading up to the event, meaning that you can make sure you don’t miss out on connecting with everyone you’re looking to network with at the conference

4. Apply for our industry-leading fringe events

If you’re joining us in Dubai, make sure you sign up to get involved with our highly attended fringe events. Sign ups are now open for all our events. Remember that you must be a registered attendee of our Dubai GameExpo Summit to take part in our fringe events.

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.



The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC + Console Edition

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for instant feedback, media coverage and exciting prizes.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

Let your network know you'll be there!

Let the world know that you’ll be joining us in Dubai by posting that you will be attending the Dubai GameExpo Summit on your LinkedIn or Twitter by using the event hashtag #DubaiGES24 You can also use these official social assets to let your network know you will be attending - you will be able to get in touch with fellow attendees and start getting familiar with the faces you can expect to see come conference time. Start forming connections that you can explore and nourish in person come May!

Book your ticket now!

Join us in Dubai come summer for this unprecedented networking and learning extravaganza. You’ll want to plan ahead to make sure you get to make the most of visiting this incredible destination, so book your ticket now and secure the best deal possible. There's no time to waste!

See you in Dubai!