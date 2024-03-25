News

Now.gg hits 100 million users, introduces platform fee of up to 5%

Developers can retain 95% to 100% of their game revenue for a platform fee of 5% for in-game transactions

By , Staff Writer

Mobile cloud gaming company Now.gg has surpassed 100 million registered users across Android, iOS, PC, Mac and TV, according to Gamesbeat.

Now.gg lets players stream their Android games to any device. Developers who publish their games on Now.gg can received a 95% revenue share for in-game transactions, or 100% of sales if they use a now.gg-powered web shop.

Now.gg CEO Rosen Sharma said that the company has been “focused on cross-platform gaming for over a decade", with the BlueStacks App Player recently crossing 1.5 billion downloads.

"The cloud has taken this to a different level, and we are seeing 8 to 10 large and Indie developers sign up to publish their games to Now.gg every day," he said.

New deals

Now.gg recently announced a new partnereships with web3 companies Line Next and NTT Digital to expand its platform offerings.

The Line Next deal will see the company bring its existing and new titles to the Now.gg platform, while the NTT Digital partnership introduces "wallet-as-a-service to the platform, enabling users to make in-app purchases and send gifts through web2 and web3 funds.


Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

