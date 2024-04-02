Ubisoft's woes continue with 45 further redundancies across the globe

Troubles and cost-cutting measures continue at gaming giant Ubisoft with a further 45 redundancies globally in a number of side-roles across the company's global publishing and Asia-Pacific divisions. Having previously laid off over 1000 employees in the last year such measures are a part of an ongoing process designed to “enhance our collective efficiency.”

Speaking to Gamespot a representative confirmed the layoffs and stating, "Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term.

"In this context, today we announced that we are further reorganizing our Global Publishing central and APAC structures to adapt them to the market evolution with a more efficient and agile approach. Those changes will impact 45 positions overall. These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our impacted colleagues. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company."

Ongoing cost-cutting

Last November, 124 Ubisoft employees were affected by layoffs across its VFX and IT divisions in November 2023, while 60 people were made redundant from its customer service team in May.

The company also closed its London Studio, home of the Hungry Shark franchise in October 2023, moving all future development to their studio in Barcelona. The moves came as part of an ongoing restruture which has so far seen the company shed over 1000 employees.

In February we reported that the company's mobile earnings were down dramatically for the fiscal year, plummeting from 35% of total bookings to a mere 7% over nine months, down 28% YoY. That equated to approximately $101 million in the year prior and comparing Q3s alone, that decrease was even more extreme: down from 45% to only 5%.

Meanwhile, current plans for a mobile resurgence look minimal, with an increasingly PC and console-focused portfolio on the horizon.