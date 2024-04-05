Week in Views - a mobile classic turns 10, investment bounces back and your gaming questions get answered

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…
So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.
Monument Valley is 10 years old today, kickstarting a year of celebrations
Happy birthday! Monument Valley is ten… And where did the last decade just go?
Quite possibly my favourite game of all time just had its tenth birthday and will shortly be coming to Netflix Games. And after all the layoffs and battles the news that Escher-inspired, worldview-flipping, adventure/exploring puzzler is once again getting a chance to shine, makes this a great week for mobile gaming.
And by God after the year so far, we need it.
Entertainment that embraces its delivery medium to prove what can be done are few and far between and Monument Valley and mobile is right up there with gin and tonic, Morecambe and Wise and Gameboy and Tetris.
At once the game defined both touchscreen gaming and the world-changing dawn of what could be done via in-app purchase. Is there anyone who bought the first game who didn’t spring for the Forgotten Shores additional expansion pack that arrived six months later? Come on. At $1.99 it was rude not to.
And after an afterlife on Apple Arcade the news that the game and its sequel will be continuing their quest on Netflix (hopefully delighting a whole new audience in the process) is the icing on the birthday cake.
Wonder which of the big players going to be the first to host Monument Valley 3?…
Laton Ventures secures $35 million for games investments in Turkey and beyond
VC funds are opening up to new waves of investments as we enter the new financial year. Laton Ventures has just raised $35 million to invest in pre-seed and seed stage startups with the potential to “scale into massive companies”.
Meanwhile this week a16z opened up its third Speedrun accelerator with $75 million up for grabs to startups. On top of that, Wargaming co-founder Nick Katselapov has launched investment company Mika Games with a $50 million fund for mobile games companies.
So between just the three of them, that’s potentially $160 million for startups announced in just the past week.
This year is still expected to be a challenging one for the industry, but it’s positive to see investors still open to funding companies on what remains a very lucrative and exciting sector. It’s a good sign for the future of the industry as it gets back on its feet and looks toward brighter years ahead.
72% of women play video games with half of female players being payers
As a woman who plays games, I always find it interesting to see the numbers in reports such as this. Mostly, they tend to prove the same few things: yes, women are playing games, and the gap between women and men gamers is often closer than some would think.
That last part, however, still confuses me. Are there still people unaware that women enjoy games almost as much as men? The diversity and inclusivity questions are always interesting to me too. The report states that 65% of the men surveyed and 62% of women consider diversity in games important. Again, is this something that people aren’t aware of in 2024?
I understand that the industry is generally far more aware of its audience now, and some even use that knowledge exceptionally well to cater to a specific demographic. I'm also not knocking the report; having actual data and numbers that explore who players are and what they want is always insightful. I'm more just wondering, or should I say hoping, that as an industry, most of us are reading such reports and not being surprised to see that gamers are a group of diverse people who want to see that diversity reflected back in the media they consume.
10 games industry questions answered: From AI and alternative app stores to layoffs and more
It’s always interesting hearing different opinions on the future of man and AI working together. Are we nurturing our new best friend’s personal development, or teaching a meniacal machine how to destroy us? Either way, it looks like AI’s continuing to improve and many game developers have found their footing firmly on one side of the fence or other.
According to analyst Omdia, over 30% of game developers are already using generative AI, but only 21% expect the tech to be a net good. 18% foresee an outright negative result of using generative AI, while everyone else either anticipates some pros and some cons, or frankly don’t know what to expect.
Omdia’s data also answers questions around the mass layoffs seen across the industry, the potential of alternative app stores, and more key topics of 2024.