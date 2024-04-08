Sandsoft's internship program produces two new full-time hires

Game developer Sandsoft has appointed Norah AlQuaydhib (left) and Reham Yeshar (right) as junior game programmer and junior game artist respectively.

The full-time roles come after both Norah and Reham completed Sandsoft's Press Start internship program which provides opportunities for a diverse mix of entry-level developers.

Norah started as a Google Developer Student Club Workshop Instructor, teaching Unity Engine tools, where she developed her skills in effective communication. Her new role at Sandsoft will offer a fresh perspective and foundational game development knowledge to the company despite her junior status.

Reham, however, transitioned from a medical representative to a freelance 3D Artist, specializing in high-quality 3D models for game development. She later joined Fahy Studios as a game designer and artist before becoming a Junior Game Artist at Sandsoft, where she continues to innovate visual storytelling in video games.

Nurturing local and diverse talent

Norah comments, “I’ve loved working at Sandsoft for the past six months. Sharing an office with experienced gaming leaders has provided a great learning experience, and I can’t wait to discover even more.”

Reham also expressed excitement for the role, calling it “an incredibly exciting time for Sandsoft, and I’m excited to be involved. ”

Sandsoft's VP head of studio Yahsir Qureshi says, “The entire Sandsoft team was incredibly impressed with the fresh perspectives provided by Norah and Reham. As the games industry in the Middle East continues to expand, it’s hugely important to give up-and-coming talent from a range of backgrounds the opportunity to grow professionally."

“At Sandsoft, we're committed to building a diverse team with 29% of our workforce being female, above the industry average. Whilst there's still more to do in this area, we're proud to nurture local and diverse talent, and I look forward to seeing Norah and Reham's continued growth," said Qureshi

Last month, Sandsoft teamed up with NetEase for the Steller Gate Games initiative to help global developers and publishers break into the MENA market.