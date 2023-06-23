Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz EA Games breaks into two companies You've got to hand it to EA. Never one to rest on its laurels EA continues to innovate and isn't afraid of the odd baby-plus-bathwater mishap if a 'new vision' can be realised. That said, breaking up the legend that is EA Games into two new factions with new reporting lines and a fair few new faces, took us by surprise earlier this week and on paper is quite the gamble for a company doing very nicely thanks. Doubtless there'll be a few noses out of joint. There's a few tried and tested managers that will have a few new, more tortuous reporting lines and there's some familiar names that are have found themselves "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities" - oops - but the meat of what's left on EA's bones post-upheaval looks stronger than ever. Best of all there's a clarity for mobile as sports mobile games remain within EA's familiar technology group and still under the remit of Jeff Karp. Karp meanwhile sees his mobile kingdom placed on a level pegging with EA's other blockbusters for the first time with a hotline through to Andrew Wilson's jacuzzi. Call it a statement of intent, call it smart thinking (call it getting tooled up in case Microsoft do wind up winning Aquiblizz) but we can't help thinking this is one restructure that's driven by common sense rather than the usual deckchair-shuffling pretence.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person. Hero Wars developer Nexters to restructure as GDEV Inc This is a pretty big move on Nexters part, but it’s a fairly smart one. After the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict a lot of developers - most prominently for us being Azur Games - made the move out of Russia. Unfortunately, they brought a lot of baggage with them due the inevitable lingering association. By taking on a new name the company distances itself from its former home and ensures that it can move forward with a fresh identity. It also reflects a possible intention to expand beyond being “just” Nexters and instead being something bigger. After all Nexters compare the move to Facebook becoming Meta in their press release, so maybe there’s something to be taken there? Regardless of if it’s moral conviction or pure pragmatism, Nexters is now something new. Although the development studio itself will still go by the same name, their new company will take its place on the NASDAQ and be traded under that title.

Lewis Rees Staff Writer Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life. Angry Birds educational games are on the way There’s an episode of the incredibly wholesome sitcom Abbott Elementary where one teacher struggles to engage one of his students, who constantly derails his lessons to talk about Bluey, the star of an Australian kids show. In the end, he succeeds in getting the student to focus not by shutting it down, but by incorporating Bluey into his lessons. Anyone who’s ever been educated in a traditional classroom will know how easy it is for things to get derailed. All it takes is one disruptive student and everything goes out the window, but successfully engaging a child’s interests can help make learning fun. As perhaps the world’s most famous mobile gaming franchise, Angry Birds seems like a natural choice for educational games, but that doesn’t make the move any less inspired. An entire generation has grown up on the franchise, and it’s one which has seen everything from TV and movie adaptations to theme park attractions. It’s a franchise that’s instantly recognisable and, in the core series at least, has obvious potential to educate children on scientific concepts such as velocity and angles. The move also represents a, quite frankly, amazing opportunity to foster a positive brand name. Gaming has often been considered frivolous, despite representing billions of dollars of investment, thousands of jobs worldwide and limitless hours of entertainment. While educational games are by no means some new phenomenon, Angry Birds being brought directly to classrooms arguably represents a big move in taking the genre to the next level, and helping sceptics worldwide recognise the potential of gaming not just as a hobby or distraction, but as an educational tool.